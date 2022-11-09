 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Top regulator, bank chiefs vow to cooperate in stabilizing debt market amid credit crunch woes

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 09:53
Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Joo-hyeon (left) speaks during a meeting with the heads of commercial banks at the Hall of Banks in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Joo-hyeon (left) speaks during a meeting with the heads of commercial banks at the Hall of Banks in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top financial regulator on Wednesday asked for local banks' cooperation in stabilizing the corporate bond and short-term money markets and helping money flow to businesses and small merchants in need.

Kim Joo-hyeon, head of the Financial Services Commission, made the request in a meeting with chiefs of major commercial banks amid worries over a credit crunch sparked by a series of market-destabilizing events, including the Legoland-linked debt default.

"Concerns over a credit crunch remain high due to excessive contraction in sentiment," Kim told the meeting in central Seoul "If the government's market stabilization efforts and banks' endeavor combine, it would be helpful to provide funds to businesses and small merchants and stabilize the bond and short-term money markets."

The top officials who attended the meeting reaffirmed their earlier promise to inject liquidity in close cooperation with the government's market stabilization efforts.

"The banking community appears committed to taking more active action in response to a market crisis," Kim Kwang-soo, chief of the Korea Federation of Banks, said. "Banks will carry out functions expected from the financial community."

The meeting came as worries over a credit crunch have persisted in the wake of the default on a municipal-guaranteed debt issued to construct the Legoland theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon.

Volatility has further worsened later as Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. said that it would not exercise a call option for hybrid bonds, citing unfavorable market conditions. It was a rare move deemed to seriously undermine trust in the debt market.

Though the insurer reversed the decision and promised to exercise the call option later, market sentiment has been rattled, with many worrying that it points to the severity of challenges facing the corporate bond and short-term money markets already grappling with fast-rising borrowing costs caused by global monetary tightening.

The government has announced a spate of market stabilization measures, including injection of at least 50 trillion won ($36.3 billion) worth of liquidity mostly through bond-buying schemes.

In a bid to keep a lid on soaring market rates, major banks have promised to minimize their bond selling and inject around 95 trillion won worth of liquidity to ease market volatility. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114