Ryan Reynolds recalls ‘horrible’ memories of ‘Masked Singer’ appearance in Korea

Actor Ryan Reynolds described his experience of appearing in the Korean TV show “The King of Masked Singer” back in 2018 as “being in actual hell,” during a recent interview.

Reynolds appeared on NBC's Today show on Monday to promote his upcoming movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, during which he talked about why he appeared on the Korean show.

"Masked Singer," which is still airing on South Korea's MBC TV, has masked celebrities sing in front of an audience and a panel of stars who try to guess who is behind the mask.

At the time, Reynolds was on an international tour to promote “Deadpool 2.”