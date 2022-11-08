How will US election affect Korea’s economy, security?

US President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, Monday. Moore faces Republican state Rep. Dan Cox in Tuesday's general election. AFP-Yonhap

The world's eyes are on the outcome of midterm elections in the US, and South Korean experts say the election result will bring subtle changes for Korea.

If the Republic Party prevails, Biden-led economic policies with US allies may see subtle changes, but the US stance on North Korean issues is unlikely to change, experts say.

South Korea is paying special attention to the US midterm elections over whether the result could affect some economic policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, Chip 4 and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Korean industry expects that if the Republic Party wins, it could bring some changes to the inflation Reduction Act that currently hits Korean automakers.

The IRA, which was effective on Aug. 16, only provides a tax credit for electric vehicles assembled in North America. Korean automakers, such as Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, are hit directly by the act as all tax credits have been excluded since the law took effect. Currently, all electric vehicles of Hyundai and Kia sold in the US are made in Korea and exported to the US.

Hur Joon-young, an economics professor at Sogang University, said there could be some changes in the IRA after the election.

“Some barriers could be weakened if Republicans prevail,” Hur said. “Because Republicans believe that overseas production is cheaper in terms of cost and can be beneficial to consumers.”

“Even if the Democratic Party prevails, there is also a possibility that its stance could be different from before the election. They could pay more attention to its allies rather than its voters,” he said.

However, which party wins, there is expected to only be a small degree of changes because both parties put its economy first and maintains a protectionism stance, the professor said.

The Korea International Trade Association said in its recent report that if the Republican Party wins the midterm election, it may affect the promotion of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Senior researcher Cho Sang-hyeon said in the report, "If the Republican Party gains a majority in Congress, the Biden administration's policy momentum may decrease. In terms of trade policy, there may not be much change in matters that receive bipartisan support, such as checking with China, but it may affect the promotion of trade agreements such as IPEF, which the Republican Party has a negative stance on.”

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework was launched in May. The Biden administration initiative refers to economic cooperation among Indo-Pacific countries aimed at safeguarding against China’s economic influence.

Not all economic initiatives will be affected.

The Chip 4 Alliance, which gets bipartisan cooperation to promote the US chip sector against the rivalry of China, is unlikely to be affected by the election results, professor Hur said.

Chip 4 is the US-led semiconductor alliance. The US proposed to strengthen the global supply chain by establishing a chip 4 consultative body in Korea, Japan and Taiwan to strengthen its access to vital chips and weaken Chinese involvement. Taiwan and Japan have already expressed their intention to join, and Korea has yet to give an official answer. Korea, which has China as its largest trading partner, has taken a cautious stance. But, the Korean government is seen to be leaning toward participating in the alliance because industry and experts say that it is necessary to join it to secure stable semiconductor equipment.

Other sectors, excluding the industry, such as North Korea and the South Korea-US security alliance, is likely to see little change given that the US is bipartisan in the government's foreign policy.

“If Biden loses by a wide margin, he could make some changes in North Korean policies to seek breakthrough. However, otherwise, there will be no big difference in security and defense after the election,” said Suh jung-kun, professor of Kyung Hee University. “The election is not like seeing a new president, who could make drastic changes in foreign and defense policies.”