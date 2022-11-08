Hanwha Life Insurance unveils ‘virtual human’ in digital push

Hanwha Life Insurance said Tuesday that Hannah -- the insurer’s latest ‘virtual human’ that will engage customers from now on -- will be the face of the company’s digital efforts to make the metaverse a reality.

The latest 3D graphics technology and artificial intelligence played a crucial role behind the debut of the character, the company said, describing it as a virtual financial planner that will help out not only customers seeking a more tailored service but workers at the insurer, who will see their workload relieved.

Hannah, the firm added, will further enrich the customer experience with the metaverse -- online spaces in which users or characters are no longer bystanders looking over multidimensional interactions, but where they become participants engaging in entirely new digital experiences.

Hanwha is the first local insurer that has partnered with a metaverse firm to accelerate efforts to make the firm more “metaverse-friendly,” a senior Hanwha official said. “A better digital experience for customers and a better life for all -- this is where we’re headed.”