'Music can also help us mourn'

Following the deadly crowd crush that occurred during Halloween celebrations, President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a weeklong national mourning period through Saturday. In response, concerts, festivals and various events have been canceled, while sports events took place as scheduled, albeit in a somewhat subdued manner.
Some Korean musicians have offered a reason for why music -- especially pop music -- is halted in times of grief and mourning.
"In the eyes of state institutions, art must be synonymous with entertainment and fun. Performances can also be a way of mourning," singer-songwriter Park Jong-hyun, whose stage name is Summer of Thoughts, wrote via social media on Monday as he shared his decision to go ahead with his planned concert on Saturday.
"Seeing the state shutting down art-related events (only) in the name of mourning, I thought I must proceed with the performance plan," he added.
Sharing Park's message, culture critic Kim Yoon-ha said, "I oppose all movements in which culture and art are regarded as a means of avoiding state responsibility. Everyone has their own ways of mourning, which should be respected."
Music critic Bae Sun-tak said, “Pop music is always the first to be banned. Then, one should not say that music comforts them when they are sad."
Performing arts experts point out that different standards are applied to pop music and classical music. Unlike pop music or gugak, traditional Korean music, classical concerts have barely been affected.
Classical music concerts may be scheduled years in advance, and it is typically very difficult to reschedule on short notice, according to a concerts and events industry insider. "The stakes are too high to cancel, and classical music concerts can have repertoires adjusted," the expert noted, adding that concerts - both pop and classical - can offer a moment of mourning with a silent tribute or performing appropriate music pieces.
The closing concert of the Seoul International Music Festival on Sunday began with a silent tribute to the victims of the Itaewon disaster. The Korean Symphony Orchestra will offer condolences by playing Elga's Nimrod before its concert "DR's pick III 'Scheherazade'" begins on Thursday.
Musicians and culture critics argue that everyone has different ways of coping with grief and loss and that maintaining their daily routines without falling into depression is as important as mourning.
“There are musicians who can afford to bear all the costs -- both psychological and monetary -- but there are also musicians who cannot afford (to cancel). For some musicians, it’s a living, but no one cares about the damages they suffer (after cancelation),” another performing arts industry insider said Thursday.
"We should go through a time of mourning, but we all have different ways of mourning. Please don’t tell us how we should mourn,” music critic Bae said.
Another singer-songwriter, Jeong Won-yeong also wondered if all performances should be called off. “Is there a better way than music for consolation and condolences?” he mused.
Culture critic Kim shared her experience of attending a concert the day after the Itaewon tragedy where everyone observed a moment of silence in tribute to the victims. "It was a short silence, but I was comforted by the fact that everyone was of one mind in that moment," she tweeted Monday. "I want to learn how to mourn in my daily life."