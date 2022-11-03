'Music can also help us mourn'

In a message posted to Instagram on Monday, singer-songwriter Park Jong-hyun, better known as Summer of Thoughts, said he will go ahead with his concert to mourn in his own way. (Park Jong-hyun's Instagram)

Following the deadly crowd crush that occurred during Halloween celebrations, President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a weeklong national mourning period through Saturday. In response, concerts, festivals and various events have been canceled, while sports events took place as scheduled, albeit in a somewhat subdued manner.

Some Korean musicians have offered a reason for why music -- especially pop music -- is halted in times of grief and mourning.

"In the eyes of state institutions, art must be synonymous with entertainment and fun. Performances can also be a way of mourning," singer-songwriter Park Jong-hyun, whose stage name is Summer of Thoughts, wrote via social media on Monday as he shared his decision to go ahead with his planned concert on Saturday.

"Seeing the state shutting down art-related events (only) in the name of mourning, I thought I must proceed with the performance plan," he added.

Sharing Park's message, culture critic Kim Yoon-ha said, "I oppose all movements in which culture and art are regarded as a means of avoiding state responsibility. Everyone has their own ways of mourning, which should be respected."

Music critic Bae Sun-tak said, “Pop music is always the first to be banned. Then, one should not say that music comforts them when they are sad."

Performing arts experts point out that different standards are applied to pop music and classical music. Unlike pop music or gugak, traditional Korean music, classical concerts have barely been affected.

Classical music concerts may be scheduled years in advance, and it is typically very difficult to reschedule on short notice, according to a concerts and events industry insider. "The stakes are too high to cancel, and classical music concerts can have repertoires adjusted," the expert noted, adding that concerts - both pop and classical - can offer a moment of mourning with a silent tribute or performing appropriate music pieces.

The closing concert of the Seoul International Music Festival on Sunday began with a silent tribute to the victims of the Itaewon disaster. The Korean Symphony Orchestra will offer condolences by playing Elga's Nimrod before its concert "DR's pick III 'Scheherazade'" begins on Thursday.