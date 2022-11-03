S. Korea braces for impact as US delivers fourth big rate hike

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (second from left) holds a meeting with economic policy chiefs in Seoul on Thursday. (The Bank of Korea)

South Korea’s financial authorities said Thursday they would closely monitor for any signs of increasing volatility in the financial markets following a big US rate hike -- the fourth consecutive 75-point increase since June amid persistent inflation.

“Uncertainties are certainly growing and we’ll be extra vigilant in our response to what may come in our way,” Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting he called to discuss Wednesday’s rate change with the country’s economic policy chiefs, such as the Bank of Korea governor, the top financial policymaker and financial watchdog.

Responses include intervention to steady markets including the onshore currency platform, according to the BOK, which held a separate meeting led by its deputy governor. “Currency fluctuations and capital outflows will be under greater scrutiny than ever,” said Lee Seung-heon, the central bank’s deputy governor.

The recent swings in the Korean won prompted by the US dollar’s rally are weighing on Asia’s fourth-largest economy, which thrives on goods and services sold overseas. Higher import bills had offset export gains, adding to inflation woes. Exports in October shrank by 5.7 percent from the same period a year prior, for the first time in two years, according to an advance estimate by the Trade Ministry.

Capital outflows fleeing for better yields from the dollar pose just as big a threat as sagging growth for the trade-led economy, which is still haunted by the memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis when dollar shortages crushed the economy.

For straight three months ending in October, Korea’s currency reserves continued to shrink, having shrunken by the biggest monthly amount in 14 years in September. Intervention that had taken place to prop up the won, standing at a 13-year low against the dollar, led the decline.

But Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong maintains Korea is nowhere close to a repeat of either the Asian financial crisis or the global financial crisis that erupted in 2008. Korea is not burning through its currency reserves, Rhee says, and his assessment is backed by the International Monetary Fund. A week earlier, the director heading the Asia Pacific department at the Washington-based lender ruled out a currency crisis because Korea’s dollar holdings were robust.

Nevertheless, investor confidence is at an all-time low, with the local bond and short-term money markets rocked by a recent credit default. Early in October, a state-backed local developer missed a bond payment, freezing bond and short-term money markets in a blow to market expectations for a government guarantee.

The government not only put together a liquidity facility worth at least 50 trillion won ($31.5 billion) to restore market calm but asked for help from local financial institutions to further soothe pessimism. In response, the leaders of Korea’s five banking giants agreed to provide an additional 95 trillion won in liquidity by year-end.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is expected to deliver its last rate hike for the year later this month, with investors pricing in the big rate hike of 50 basis points -- an increase that would take the current policy rate to 3.5 percent. The central bank has called the projection agreeable but has not elaborated on how much exactly it intends to increase it.