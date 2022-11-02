Itaewon disaster exposes generation gap

A citizen who visited the altar in front of Exit 1 of Itaewon Station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday is wipe tears. (Yonhap)

It has been five days since the Itaewon disaster took the lives of at least 156 people in a popular nightlife district in central Seoul.

When the disaster was first reported on Naver News, one of the most popular news portals in Korea, many of the comments – a majority of which were made by Koreans in their 40s -- expressed criticisms of younger people for heading to the crowed Itaewon neighborhood to celebrate Halloween, a non-Korean festival. A commenter went as far as to say that the incident was sad, but young people were the ones who were responsible for the accident.

There were even questions raised about whether the young people in Itaewon were on drugs. One of the first questions asked by a reporter at the police briefing hours after the accident was whether there were reports about drug use.

Authorities evaded responsibility. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said the accident would have occurred even a larger police presence was established in Itaewon, while Yongsan-gu District Chief Park Hee-young said the office did everything it could do.

However, doubts began to grow about whether the state, the police and the older generation had no responsibility whatsoever. The criticism against the Interior Minister and the district mayor has increased over their irresponsible remarks and moves to avoid responsibility.

On Tuesday, the interior minister, Yongsan district mayor, National Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun, and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon -- who was not in Seoul when the accident took place -- all publicly apologized for the disaster as criticism grew.

Criticisms are also growing about how the accident could have been prevented with the release of call transcripts to the police the night of the accident. The calls were made by young people hours before the accident, reporting that they were likely to be crushed and asking for help.

Some experts said that the disaster partly stemmed from the failures of the older generation – who are in charge of state organizations -- to understand the culture of young people.

Koo Jeong-woo, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University’s sociology department, said older generations did not understand and had no interest in the culture of young people.

“They seemed to think Halloween is just a game of ghosts, and wondered why young people go crazy about it. They just thought it was a weird and fun (event),” he said. “So many police personnel were mobilized to control rallies and demonstrations, though the concentration of police forces in Itaewon seemed to have more risk factors.”

There were more than 130,000 people in Itaewon, but only 137 police personnel were deployed on the site. Many of them were focused on policing drugs and sex crimes. This is in contrast to the mobilization of more than 4,000 police officers at rallies held in Gwanghwamun and Samgakji on the day.

Professor Seol Dong-hoon of Chonbuk National University said when an accident takes place, people can find the cause in the social structure, the state or the victims. “Finding the cause in the victims is very easy, but you have to be very careful for that,” he said.

Halloween is a cultural event that many young people have enjoyed since childhood, he pointed out. "Since the 1990s, it has been popular in Korea starting with daycare centers. (Young people) feel familiar with Halloween growing up,” he explained.

“There is nothing wrong with enjoying it. This is like how college students in the 1980s enjoyed Christmas, Valentine's Day and White Day. It doesn't make sense to criticize anyone for enjoying it,” Seol added.

Under the pretext of fostering global talent ahead of the 1988 Olympics, English native speakers were employed at schools nationwide. The teachers exposed students to various aspects of popular American culture -- including Halloween, which many children enjoy.

Lee Taek-gwang, a professor of cultural studies at Kyung Hee University, said young people feel disappointed and helpless seeing the older generation blaming them for the disaster.

“Even up to my generation, we became socialized mainly through acknowledgement by friends, parents, relatives, teachers and other people around us. But now, (millennials and Generation Z) and (those in their 20s and 30s) are not like that,” Lee said in a YTN interview on Tuesday.

Being acknowledged on social media has a huge impact on young people, and Halloween was formed in that way as a culture in an increasingly globalized society, Lee said. “As I saw malicious comments trying to blame the victims for Halloween culture, I thought a lot about what would happen if this society continues like this,” he added.

Many citizens expressed their guilt and indebtedness toward the victims, most of whom were in their 20s, through memorial books placed at the joint memorial altars.

One citizen wrote on a sticky note at an altar in Gwangju: "I'm sorry that the adults did wrong. I'll fight until the end for a safe Korea."