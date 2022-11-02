S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 2nd day amid 'twindemic' worries

South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 50,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.

The country reported 54,766 new COVID-19 infections, including 78 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,670,407, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily caseload rebounded to 58,379 on Tuesday after falling below 20,000 on Monday. Daily infections stayed below 40,000 in the previous four days through Sunday.

The government said last week it will expand booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

The country added 30 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,239. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent. The number of critically ill patients stood at 303, up 15 from a day earlier, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)