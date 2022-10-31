Bereaved family of Japanese teenage victim of Itaewon tragedy identify body

The family of a Japanese teenager who died during the Saturday crowd crush in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, arrived in South Korea on Monday and identified the victim's body.

Accompanied by officials from the Foreign Ministry, the family arrived at the funeral hall of the Seongnam Central Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Monday afternoon. They began the procedure of transporting the victim’s body back to Japan.

Officials at the hospital said the family wished to carry out the funeral after the body was moved back home. The family refused to talk to the media.