Actor Lee Ji-han, cheerleader Kim Yu-na among 154 dead in Itaewon disaster

Actor Lee Ji-han, who appeared on the second season of Mnet’s male K-pop competition “Produce 101,” and Kim Yu-na, who worked as a cheerleader for the LG Twins and Kia Tigers, were among the 154 victims who died during the Itaewon disaster on Saturday night.

Lee and Kim were both 24 years old.

Lee’s agency 935 Entertainment on Sunday released a statement confirming that Lee died amid the crowd crush in Itaewon, central Seoul.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Lee’s family who are deeply saddened by the sudden tragedy and to all those who love and cherish the actor, as well as those who are grieving for Lee Ji-han,” the agency said.

“Actor Lee Ji-han was a considerate and warm friend to everyone,” 935 Entertainment added. “We will remember Lee Ji-han who shined with passion for acting for a long time.”

Lee appeared on "Produce 101" in 2017. He started his acting career in 2019 with web drama "Today Was Another Namhyun Day."

Most recently, Lee had been cast in the new MBC drama series “Season of Kkok-du” alongside Kim Jun-hyun and Lim Soo-hyang, in what would have been his TV debut.

Kim, who debuted as a cheerleader for the baseball team the LG Twins in 2016 and later worked for the Kia Tigers, also died in the crowd crush.

On Kim’s social media, friends and fans relayed their condolences.



