 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Actor Lee Ji-han, cheerleader Kim Yu-na among 154 dead in Itaewon disaster

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 17:35       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 17:35
Lee Ji-han (935 Entertainment)
Lee Ji-han (935 Entertainment)


Actor Lee Ji-han, who appeared on the second season of Mnet’s male K-pop competition “Produce 101,” and Kim Yu-na, who worked as a cheerleader for the LG Twins and Kia Tigers, were among the 154 victims who died during the Itaewon disaster on Saturday night.

Lee and Kim were both 24 years old.

Lee’s agency 935 Entertainment on Sunday released a statement confirming that Lee died amid the crowd crush in Itaewon, central Seoul.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Lee’s family who are deeply saddened by the sudden tragedy and to all those who love and cherish the actor, as well as those who are grieving for Lee Ji-han,” the agency said.

“Actor Lee Ji-han was a considerate and warm friend to everyone,” 935 Entertainment added. “We will remember Lee Ji-han who shined with passion for acting for a long time.”

Lee appeared on "Produce 101" in 2017. He started his acting career in 2019 with web drama "Today Was Another Namhyun Day."

Most recently, Lee had been cast in the new MBC drama series “Season of Kkok-du” alongside Kim Jun-hyun and Lim Soo-hyang, in what would have been his TV debut.

Kim, who debuted as a cheerleader for the baseball team the LG Twins in 2016 and later worked for the Kia Tigers, also died in the crowd crush.

On Kim’s social media, friends and fans relayed their condolences.

 

Kim Yu-na (Kim Yu-na’s Instagram)
Kim Yu-na (Kim Yu-na’s Instagram)


“I will pray for you Yu-na. Thank you for everything, it is heart wrenching,” read a comment to a photo she posted on Instagram on Oct. 12th.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114