National

Unfiltered images of Itaewon incident fans concerns

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 15:22       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 15:22

This photo shows the alley in Itaewon where the tragedy happened. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the alley in Itaewon where the tragedy happened. (Yonhap)


Photographs and video footage of the Itaewon crisis have circulated online via social media, fanning concerns of further damage to the victims as well as possible trauma for the public.

Soon after the crowd crush at Itaewon began claiming the lives of people late Saturday, photographs and video footage of the incident began to circulate on social media, especially as a large number of victims and observers at the scene were in the target demographics for heavy social media users.

The online circulation, however, could lead to further damage to the victims and leave traumatic effects for the larger public, authorities and experts warned.

“Please refrain from sharing comments of hate against the victims and spreading false information (or) provocative scenes of the incident online,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a disaster response meeting held Monday. Han is in charge of running the state-led response for the Itaewon incident.

Following the incident, video footage quickly went viral online. The clips portray the devastating scene of the crush without blurring or proper screening. Some even show the faces of victims and dead bodies lying in the street.

"This is a devastating event where so many people have lost their lives. It is as if we are consuming this as if watching a movie," an online user commented.

Social media platforms are asking users to cooperate in respecting the victims of the incident and to prevent further damage.

Twitter Korea issued a statement reading: "Please refer to the policies (on sensitive media) when tweeting images and videos of the Itaewon incident and refrain from retweeting provocative content."

The social media platform warned it can take action against such content and users.

Kakao, the Korean tech giant with a heavily dominant messaging service, also called for users to refrain from sharing uncertain details of the incident or photos and clips that reveal the identity of the victims.

Some on social media could be seen putting the blame on the victims for visiting the crowded Itaewon district for the Halloween celebrations.

The Korean Neuropsychiatric Association issued a statement Sunday calling for the nation to refrain from creating further confusion amid the crisis.

The association said the public should refrain from spreading photographs and video footage of the incident that could lead to further damage and perhaps the trauma of the larger public.

"Hateful language observed in disaster situations deepen the trauma of the bereaved and those who were at the scene," the statement read. "Such hatred and branding cause social conflict and are not of any help in resolving a crisis.”

Police said they will take strict measures against those who spread misleading information on the incident and invade the privacy of the victims.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

