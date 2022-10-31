'Lore Olympus' grabs another win at Ringo Awards

A contemporary retelling of Greek mythology, “Lore Olympus” has notched another win with the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Award, also shortened to the Ringo Awards, on Saturday (local time).

The fifth annual awards returned as part of the Baltimore Comic-Con and announced top honors. “Lore Olympus” was selected as the winner of the Best Web Comic, according to the Ringo Awards’ official Twitter, on Sunday.

The Ringo Awards was founded in 2017 in honor of Mike Wieringo, a cartoonist who created Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man and Fantastic Four, as well as DC Comics’ The Flash.

The fantasy romance series now swept the major industry awards this year, winning the Best Webcomic prize at the Eisner Awards in July -- a first for a vertically scrolling webtoon genre -- and the Digital Book of the Year at the Harvey Awards earlier this month.

Created by New Zealand-based artist Rachel Smythe, the series is a modern take on "the Abduction of Persephone" from the Greek and Roman mythology, which is transformed into a love story between Hades, the god of the dead, and Persephone, the goddess of spring.

On Monday Smythe tweeted, “I won three industry awards this year."

First released in March 2018, the online comic has been published on a weekly basis by Webtoon, the digital platform for comics operated by internet portal company Naver. As of October, the webtoon attracted more than 1.2 billion views and 9.69 rating.