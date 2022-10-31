Records of Joseon state rituals celebrate 10th year of return at NMK

Part of the illustrations of Hyojong’s state funeral rites in 1659, depicted in the Oegyujanggak Uigwe (NMK)

A special exhibition at the National Museum of Korea will shed light on Oegyujanggak Uigwe, the records of state rituals at the royal depository annex, which returned to South Korea from the National Library of France in 2011.

Starting on Tuesday, the exhibition “Pinnacle of Propriety: The Uigwe, Records of the State Rites of the Joseon Dynasty” will demonstrate the results of the past 10 years of research on Uigwe, which was inscribed into UNESCO's Memory of the World Register in 2007.

The Uigwe is a collection of records that document the whole procedures of important state rituals after their completion.

A total of 460 pieces will be on display, including 297 books of Uigwe and royal attires and items of the royal court banquet.

The volumes stored at the Oegyujanggak Uigwe were created exclusively for the king's review. Therefore, only a single copy of each Uigwe was made of the finest materials and bound with great care by painters and artisans of Joseon.

A large bookshelf displaying the entire volumes of the Oegyujanggak Uigwe is presented at the NMK.

The kings of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) pursued the rule of propriety by practicing proper rituals. The Uigwe included detailed procedures of the rites in order to convey the meaning of the investiture of merit subject to future generations.