 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Luxury resort brand Capella to land in S. Korea

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 14:46       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 14:46
A promotional image of Capella resort (Capella)
A promotional image of Capella resort (Capella)

Global resort brand Capella announced its South Korean debut in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, some 107 kilometers from Seoul.

Under the 830 billion won ($584 million) project, the luxury beach resort will be constructed near Songjeon beach by the second half of 2025.

The company said Capella Yangyang aims to become the largest wellness resort here with a total of 261 rooms. There will be restaurants, convention halls and a total of five swimming pools, a mixture of indoor and outdoor. The resort is directly connected to the beach as well, it added.

Mastern Investment Management is taking the lead in the construction project with Taeyoung E&C as the construction company and Mirae Asset Securities in charge of financing. Luxury resort developer Ayumm is participating as the project manager.

South Korean architect Lee Ki-chul and Thierry Boon, who designed the Qiandao Lake Andaz in China, are leading the resort’s design and planning. Lighting designer Andrew Jaques, landscape designers Lee Ho-young and Lee Hae-in, and a food and beverage manager from AvroKo Hospitality Group are also joining the project.

Capella currently operates six hotels and resorts in five countries -- Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In 2018, Capella Singapore was selected as the venue for the North Korea-US summit meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former US President Donald Trump.

In 2020 and 2021, Capella was selected as the world’s second-best hotel brand by the New York-based Travel + Leisure Magazine.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114