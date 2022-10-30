Retailers cancel Halloween-themed events

Police officers walk by an alley behind the Hamilton Hotel at Itaewon, central Seoul, on Sunday (Yonhap)
Retailers called off a series of Halloween-themed marketing events following an overnight stampede that killed at least 151 people who turned up for Halloween festivities in Itaewon, the nightlife district in central Seoul, on Saturday.
Many retail companies here had planned to use Halloween to promote their products to cater to young consumers, but all the events have been canceled following the government’s announcement of a national mourning period for the next week.
Lotte Property and Development, the shopping mall developer under retail giant Lotte Group, said it canceled their Halloween event on Sunday. Smaller Halloween replicas of a giant yellow rubber duck, which returned to Korea after eight years, were to be put on display at photo zones in Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southeastern Seoul.
Starfield, Shinsegae Group’s mega mall brand, said it suspended the operation of Halloween photo zones and pop-up stores starting from Sunday.
Convenience store chain GS25, one of the sponsors for the Strike Music Festival, which was scheduled from Friday to Sunday, said the final day’s EDM concert was called off and it removed its pop-up stores and photo booths.
Major supermarket chains also made adjustments to their holiday promotion campaigns out of respect for the victims in the Itaewon tragedy.
An Emart official said, “we have realized the gravity of the situation and decided to close the celebration zone at the Yongsan branch for the safety of consumers and staff members. We are also suspending the promotions for Halloween items at store our branches.”
Under a zombie town theme, Emart Yonsan branch had displayed ghost dolls and other scary items for the holiday and prepared a photo booth for customers.
Lotte Mart and Homeplus also took down the holiday decorations and ended the sales of Halloween items.
Retail companies also called off the sales of Halloween-related promotional menus.
A Starbucks Korea official said the company ended its promotion of Halloween-themed drinks and bakery menus three days early.
“The stores are also tearing down celebration balloons and decors,” the official said.
Ikea Korea also announced that it suspended the sales of Halloween seasonal menus such as mummy-shaped corndogs and cookies resembling ghosts and fingers at its store restaurants.
Korea Sale Festa, one of the major shopping events sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, announced that it has canceled the opening ceremony that was scheduled for Monday.
