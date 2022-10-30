Festivals, parties canceled in aftermath of Itaewon tragedy

A outdoor festival venue is left empty on Sunday after its cancellation, in Gokseong County, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

A series of cultural events and parties scheduled for the remaining Halloween weekend and early November have been canceled after Saturday’s deadly crowd crush in Itaewon. Leading K-pop agency SM Entertainment canceled its annual Halloween party, “SMTown Wonderland 2022,” which was scheduled to be held Sunday in person for the first time in four years.

Poster image of “SMTown Wonderland 2022” (SM Entertainment)

"Busan One Asia Festival," one of the largest K-pop festivals in the country hosted by Busan City, canceled the final day's event on Sunday. Popular groups (G)I-dle, Mamamoo, Le Sserafim and Pentagon were among the performers to take the stage. "Strike Music Festival" called off the last day of its EDM festival at the Jamsil Sports Complex. "Peakbox 22-03" canceled its Sunday's event, which was set to take place in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, with ballad singer Parc Jae-jung and Monday Kidz on stage. Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong also decided to cancel her concert in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

Poster image of Michael Jackson Tribute Concert Korea Tour "The King of Pop" (Shangri-La Entertainment)

A tribute concert of Michael Jackson titled, "The King of Pop," a replica of the MJ Live show, was scheduled to land in Korea for the first time next month. The tour has been postponed to next year. “As a promoter, it is not conscientious to proceed with a concert in Korea in the wake of the tragic deaths in Itaewon. We decided to cancel MJ Live's November concert to participate in the sadness of the entire world,” Lee Kwang-ho, chief executive officer of Shangri-La Entertainment, the tour’s local promoter, told The Korea Herald.

A bouquet of flowers is attached to a storefront near the site of the previous night's deadly accident in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Sunday (Yonhap)

Major theme parks have also decided to cancel their Halloween festivals. Everland, the country’s largest outdoor theme park, canceled its Halloween party which kicked off Sept. 2. The Halloween festival was supposed to run until Nov. 20. Starting Sunday, Everland will not run any Halloween-related programs, including parades, street performances and fireworks. Lotte World, a major recreation complex in Seoul, also took down all information related to Halloween events from its official website. Lotte World Adventure had been showcasing the show “Horror Halloween: The Expansion” from Sept. 2, featuring zombies and a “Trick or Treat” parade. Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangon Province, said it has canceled its Halloween party and all related events. Legoland had been running the “Halloween Monster Party” since Sept. 16. Meanwhile, “Welcome Daehakro Festival,” an annual festival hosted by the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization, called off its Halloween-themed closing party at the Marronnier Park in Daehakro, on Sunday. Performances including a musical gala show were slated for the day. “We express our condolences to the victims and their families in relation to yesterday’s Itaewon disaster. We ask for your understanding,” said the festival's office. The Culture Ministry also announced that classical concerts scheduled to be held at Cheong Wa Dae’s Yeongbingwan, on Tuesday and Friday, will be canceled.

A notice of the cancellation of the Walking Festival on Jamsu Bridge is shown on an electronic street board in Itaewon, where police are investigating, Sunday. (Yonhap)