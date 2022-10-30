Festivals, parties canceled in aftermath of Itaewon tragedy

A series of cultural events and parties scheduled for the remaining Halloween weekend and early November have been canceled after Saturday’s deadly crowd crush in Itaewon.
Leading K-pop agency SM Entertainment canceled its annual Halloween party, “SMTown Wonderland 2022,” which was scheduled to be held Sunday in person for the first time in four years.
"Busan One Asia Festival," one of the largest K-pop festivals in the country hosted by Busan City, canceled the final day's event on Sunday. Popular groups (G)I-dle, Mamamoo, Le Sserafim and Pentagon were among the performers to take the stage.
"Strike Music Festival" called off the last day of its EDM festival at the Jamsil Sports Complex.
"Peakbox 22-03" canceled its Sunday's event, which was set to take place in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, with ballad singer Parc Jae-jung and Monday Kidz on stage. Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong also decided to cancel her concert in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.
A tribute concert of Michael Jackson titled, "The King of Pop," a replica of the MJ Live show, was scheduled to land in Korea for the first time next month. The tour has been postponed to next year.
“As a promoter, it is not conscientious to proceed with a concert in Korea in the wake of the tragic deaths in Itaewon. We decided to cancel MJ Live's November concert to participate in the sadness of the entire world,” Lee Kwang-ho, chief executive officer of Shangri-La Entertainment, the tour’s local promoter, told The Korea Herald.
Major theme parks have also decided to cancel their Halloween festivals.
Everland, the country’s largest outdoor theme park, canceled its Halloween party which kicked off Sept. 2. The Halloween festival was supposed to run until Nov. 20.
Starting Sunday, Everland will not run any Halloween-related programs, including parades, street performances and fireworks.
Lotte World, a major recreation complex in Seoul, also took down all information related to Halloween events from its official website.
Lotte World Adventure had been showcasing the show “Horror Halloween: The Expansion” from Sept. 2, featuring zombies and a “Trick or Treat” parade.
Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangon Province, said it has canceled its Halloween party and all related events. Legoland had been running the “Halloween Monster Party” since Sept. 16.
Meanwhile, “Welcome Daehakro Festival,” an annual festival hosted by the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization, called off its Halloween-themed closing party at the Marronnier Park in Daehakro, on Sunday. Performances including a musical gala show were slated for the day.
“We express our condolences to the victims and their families in relation to yesterday’s Itaewon disaster. We ask for your understanding,” said the festival's office.
The Culture Ministry also announced that classical concerts scheduled to be held at Cheong Wa Dae’s Yeongbingwan, on Tuesday and Friday, will be canceled.
As President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, provinces and local governments either canceled or suspended their regional festivals.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the city’s major festivals and programs have been canceled.
The “Walking Festival on Jamsu Bridge,” a car-free festival held around the areas of Jamsu Bridge, Sebitseom and Banpo Hangang Park every Sunday since Aug. 28, has been canceled. The last day of the festival was originally scheduled for Sunday.
“The Otter’s Coffee Truck” event, which was scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. at Banpo Hangang Park as part of a plogging campaign at the Han River, has also been suspended.
Jeju Tourism Organization canceled Sunday and Monday’s Nighttime Light Festival at Sinsan Park in Jeju City. The Jungmun Halloween Festival's Sunday program has also been canceled.
The “2022 Unification Walk,” which kicked off Friday, has also canceled its Sunday program, according to Lee In-young, a former unification minister and member of the Democratic Party.
Jointly hosted by some 51 lawmakers, groups of participants take part in a 330-kilometer walk from Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, to Goseong Unification Observation Tower in Gangwon Province. The program was scheduled to hold the closing ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Local broadcasters also expressed their condolences by canceling the Sunday broadcast of popular entertainment shows, including SBS’ weekly music show “Inkigayo,” tvN’s “Comedy Big League,” MBC’s “King of Mask Singer” and KBS' “National Singing Contest."