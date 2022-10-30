 Back To Top
National

19 foreigners found dead from Itaewon disaster

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 30, 2022 - 15:08       Updated : Oct 30, 2022 - 15:08

Police officers investigate the scene of the Itaewon crush on Sunday morning. (Yonhap)
At least 19 foreign nationals are among the 151 confirmed deaths from Saturday night's crowd crush that occurred amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon.

According to authorities, foreign casualties stood at 19 as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Until 6 a.m., just two foreign deaths had been identified, but the number significantly increased. This was because Chinese and Southeast Asians were counted among Koreans until identification was confirmed.

Included in the foreign nationals who died were people from Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Russia and Norway.

Foreign Minister Park Jin ordered officials to urgently notify relevant embassies in Seoul of the current status of foreign casualties related to the Itaewon crush.

"As the identity of the casualties is still being identified, there is a possibility that the number of foreign casualties will increase further,” said an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “In close consultation with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, We will promptly make the necessary follow-up measures regarding foreign casualties.”

Around 100,000 people were in the entertainment district throughout the day on Saturday to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without masking and social distancing measures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government would declare Yongsan-gu, Seoul a special disaster area and provide necessary support, including for bereaved families and the injured.

“Regarding foreign casualties, we will actively consult with diplomatic missions abroad to ensure that there is no shortage of support,” Han said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
