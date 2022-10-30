World leaders offer condolences following Itaewon Halloween crisis

In the hours following the news that at least 149 people died in a crowd crush amid Halloween celebrations in Itaewon, central Seoul, overnight, world leaders expressed their condolences to South Korea and its people.

The US government said it stands with Korea as it mourns the tragedy.

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," a statement by US President Joe Biden read.

"The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time," it added.

US Secretary Antony Blinken also shared his grief.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the deadly stampede today in Seoul. We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of the ROK as they mourn this horrific tragedy,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

“The reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking. We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured. The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also wrote on his Twitter.

Leaders from Europe expressed sorrow after hearing about the tragedy as well.

"Horrific news from Seoul tonight," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter. "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

"I offer my condolence to the Seoul residents and further people of Korea with the event at Itaewon. France is on your side," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)