[Herald Interview] Yang In-mo’s journey to his own violin concerto

Yang In-mo, the winner of this year’s International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, never thought he would be competing in a competition again.

After all, he had already taken home the top prize from the prestigious Paganini Competition in 2015, at the age of 19, which was the first time the jury awarded that prize since 2006.

Last December, the violinist decided to take part in the competition held in Helsinki in a desperate search for a change and a more active career and he surprised the world by winning the top prize again. The latest achievement has brought him many performance opportunities in Europe, which is exactly what he had hoped for. For a month following the competition, he received two to three invitations every day. In the next year, Yang is booked to perform in Helsinki, Tokyo, London, Spain, Hong Kong, and many cities in Korea.

In November, Korean fans will have the opportunity to witness a new Yang on stage.

On November 10, Yang will perform Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra,” Op.30 and Chin Unsuk’s Violin Concerto No.1 at Lotte Concert Hall along with the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Before the concert, Yang will play Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 18 and Sibelius: 4 Pieces For Violin And Piano Op.78. at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, which has recently become a multicultural complex.

Before he does his first performances in Korea since his crowning achievement, the 26-year-old met with local reporters on Thursday and spoke about his life before and after the two competitions, as well as his newly-found affection for contemporary music and his journey to compose a great violin concerto. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.

Q. Why did you participate in the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition?

I thought I was done with competitions. But my career after Paganini didn’t take off as I had expected partly because I was based in the US (as a student). After I moved to Berlin in 2020, I wanted to build up my reputation and have more performances. To achieve this in the quickest way possible I entered the competition.

It was also a way to cope with the pandemic. As a musician, I spend most of my time practicing alone, similar to most others. Performances only take up one or 2 percent of our time. Without the added aspect of performing in front of an audience, it was really difficult to motivate myself to practice. I even contemplated my own existence. (Referring to his nickname 'Inmo-nini') I also wanted to show other aspects of myself, other than being the winner of the Paganini competition.

Q. What do you like about participating in competitions?

If you participate in a competition, you are given the opportunity to talk to the judges and get advice regardless of whether you win or not. In addition, you have opportunities to talk to the conductors or orchestra members with whom you perform. That's how you learn a lot. Ultimately, I think the result of the victory depends on the taste of the judges, so I thought it was important to fully take advantage of such an opportunity rather than simply depending on whether I won or not. In addition, I can observe many fellow performers of various style. For instance, someone played a piece without any vibrato. Then I would wonder "why did he come to that interpretation?" In addition, witnessing which performers move on to the next stage gives us a sense of the types of performance styles and interpretations of composers that are more recognized and accepted by society.

Q. Do you think competitions are a must for musicians?

Competition is not for everyone. In Europe, there are so many successful musicians who have never won a competition. Winning a competition can only help launch your career. However, maintaining your career is much more difficult and this is something I say from experience after having participated in several competitions.