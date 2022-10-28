[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to return end of November: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet is gearing up for a return by the end of November, according to a local media report on Friday. SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The group's previous album EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm” came out in March. The EP swept a series of charts in country and topped iTunes' top albums chart in 41 regions worldwide. It sold more than 440,000 copies in the first week, a record for the group. The five members have also been busy pursuing individual careers. Seulgi dropped her first solo album “28 Reasons” earlier this month. The EP was No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions. Yeri collaborated with Sam Kim for duet single “Nap Fairy” in August while Joy teamed up with Wonstein and sang “Love Song” that was unveiled on Friday. Wendy is hosting a radio show and Irene launched online reality show “Work ＆ Holiday.” Blackpink’s Asia tour will be unprecedented

Blackpink announced details for its upcoming tour in Asia on Friday via poster. It showed the quartet will hold concerts in two more cities -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -- in January. Blackpink will be the first girl group ever to have its own performance in those two cities. Three more dates were added as well, performing once more each in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines. The Asian leg of its international tour Born Pink will have 14 shows in nine cities, starting in Bangkok, Thailand in January and wrapping up in Singapore mid-May. The group kicked-off touring the US and Canada in Dallas Tuesday and will hit six more cities in the region until Nov. 20. The ever-expanding tour is expected to draw as many as 1.5 million people across the world by June next year. Ive renews record on Billboard chart

Ive extended its stay on Billboard’s global chart with its single, renewing the record stay on the chart among songs from K-pop girl group released this year. “Love Dive” fronted its second single and sat on No. 199 on Billboard Global Excl. US dated Oct. 29, maintaining a spot on the chart for 29th week in a row. The song peaked at No. 10 on the chart. Titular track from third single “After Like” ranked No. 58 and No. 98 on its Global Excl. US and Global 200, respectively, after peaking at No. 9 and No. 20. it remains on the charts for its ninth consecutive week. Meanwhile, the rookie girl group was named as one of the performing artists for 2022 MAMA Awards along with Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, Itzy and Enhypen. The awards show will be held in Osaka on Nov. 29-30. Treasure to bring out unit single next week

