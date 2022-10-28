ArtTechTree, Connect Art donate scholarship to 13-year-old 'painting prodigy'

Thirteen-year-old "painting prodigy" Kim Ha-min received a scholarship from ArtTechTree and Connect Art, the operators of the contemporary art exhibition “Midnightluv,” at Andtree Gallery in southern Seoul on Thursday.
Kim received a 2 million won ($1,410) scholarship, which came from the profits from the exhibition, where 63 pieces of works by four artists are on display.
“ArtTechTree and Connect Art joined hands with The Korea Herald to support young art talents. One of the 'Midnightluv' exhibition’s purposes is to raise funds for the support program,” said Yoo Seo-yeon, CEO of ArtTechTree, at the ceremony.
Kim, dubbed a "painting prodigy" by local media in 2017, has collaborated with Italian painter Mimmo Paladino, published picture books and held individual exhibitions more than four times across South Korean cities.
Before the award ceremony, Kim gave an impromptu drawing performance at the exhibition, which caught many visitors' eyes.
“It is grateful to have this chance," said Kim. "I realized that I can draw without getting nervous in front of a large audience. It was fun."
“We have carried out many projects for young artists, but Kim Ha-min is the first art prodigy we selected to support,” Yoo said. “We will continue our efforts to support talented children,” she added.
The exhibition "Midnightluv," held under the theme of love, showcases paintings by artists Yun Song-a, Koh Yeo-myoung, Ha Jung-woo and Lee Tae-sung. The pieces at the exhibition are being sold as a physical artwork or as a non-fungible token. Part of the sales profits are allocated to support burgeoning artists, including young talents.
The exhibition, which opened Tuesday, runs through Nov. 18.