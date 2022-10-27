S. Korea to expand climate finance for developing nations: PM

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) speaks at a meeting on carbon neutrality on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that South Korea will increase its funding to help developing nations mitigate the impacts of climate change.

South Korea "will strongly support developing nations' efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and respond to climate change," Han told a conference on sustainable dialogue in the pan-Pacific region.

Han said South Korea will increase its overseas aid on climate finance and expand its funding for the Green Climate Fund, an international organization on fighting climate change.

Han also emphasized that the world must have a united front for a "green recovery" that guarantees sustainability and resilience.

South Korea will share its experience and technology with developing nations to help them shift to a low-carbon economy and develop renewable energy sources, Han said. (Yonhap)