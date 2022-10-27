'Midnightluv' at Andtree Gallery invites viewers to innermost stories of four artists

"Camel in Rain" by Yun Song-a (Andtree Gallery)





Love and comfort are what some people seek from art. The exhibition at Andtree Gallery in Seoul touches the heart with paintings by four artists that reveal their innermost thoughts and life experiences.



The exhibition “Midnightluv” at Andtree Gallery in southern Seoul, held by ArtTechTree and Connect Art, was inspired by Woody Allen's fantasy and romance film “Midnight in Paris.” Sixty-three paintings by Yun Song-a, Koh Yeo-myoung, Ha Jung-woo and Lee Tae-sung are on display at the exhibition which opened Tuesday and runs through Nov. 18.



Koh has explored needles as a subject. Needles which can hurt us is also used to stitch up wounds, healing people -- the reason why the paintings of needles evokes an ambivalent feeling in the viewer.



Yun has painted camels to portray people. Rather than criticizing the world of today, she focuses on delivering hope with the camels she paints from imagination. Just as humps are an essential part of camels -- humps store nourishment -- greed and desire are what drive humans. Her camel painting was featured in the TV drama “It’s Okay, That’s Love” in 2014.





"Untitled" by Ha Jung-woo (Andtree Gallery)