'Midnightluv' at Andtree Gallery invites viewers to innermost stories of four artists

"Camel in Rain" by Yun Song-a (Andtree Gallery)
Love and comfort are what some people seek from art. The exhibition at Andtree Gallery in Seoul touches the heart with paintings by four artists that reveal their innermost thoughts and life experiences.
The exhibition “Midnightluv” at Andtree Gallery in southern Seoul, held by ArtTechTree and Connect Art, was inspired by Woody Allen's fantasy and romance film “Midnight in Paris.” Sixty-three paintings by Yun Song-a, Koh Yeo-myoung, Ha Jung-woo and Lee Tae-sung are on display at the exhibition which opened Tuesday and runs through Nov. 18.
Koh has explored needles as a subject. Needles which can hurt us is also used to stitch up wounds, healing people -- the reason why the paintings of needles evokes an ambivalent feeling in the viewer.
Yun has painted camels to portray people. Rather than criticizing the world of today, she focuses on delivering hope with the camels she paints from imagination. Just as humps are an essential part of camels -- humps store nourishment -- greed and desire are what drive humans. Her camel painting was featured in the TV drama “It’s Okay, That’s Love” in 2014.
"Untitled" by Ha Jung-woo (Andtree Gallery)
Lee and Ha are well known as actors who have expanded their career as painters. Ha started painting when he felt stalled as an actor, according to the gallery. His self- portraits and portraits of his acquaintances are done in bold colors, yet capture subtle facial nuances. Lee's abstract paintings, meanwhile, feature numerous brush strokes as if they embody the countless relationships we build throughout life.
Artist panel sessions with Yun, Lee and Koh will take place Nov. 3, 8 and 10, respectively, at the gallery. Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Sun Blanket Foundation, a nonprofit art foundation that supports young artists, and some will go toward supporting young painter Kim Ha-min with painting materials.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)