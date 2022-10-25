'No tattoos allowed here'

A sign at the entrance of a sports center in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, bans entry for people with tattoos. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

Tattoos were once considered a badge for gangsters in Korea, but they have become a medium of self-expression or a fashion statement among younger generations. Many are not reluctant to show off their inked skin in public or on social media, but there still persists a societal stigma surrounding the body art. A sports center in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, has recently put up a notice that restricts entry of tattooed members. The no-tattoo policy was introduced after complaints from nontattooed members using the swimming pool. “Parents of young children and the elderly members have complained that encounters with tattooed members cause them unpleasant feelings and could have negative effects on children's education,” an employee there told The Korea Herald. “The policy is applied to not just the swimming pool, but all fitness facilities here.” The no-tattoo policy is adopted by some luxury hotels and resorts, as well. The Westin Josun Seoul requires guests with visible tattoos to cover them with patches to enter the indoor swimming pool.

A written notice at the Westin Josun Seoul's sports center includes a requirement of no visible tattoos for guests. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

“All hotel guests are given a written notice stipulating the operating rules of the swimming pool when checking in. The tattoo restriction has been in place for years. The guests with tattoos usually wear a long-sleeved rash guard for the entry,” said a hotel employee, who wished to be unnamed. The same rule is applied to the hotel’s sauna, she added. Situations at public bathhouses, known as "jjimjilbang," are no different. One spa facility located in Seoul’s Gangnam district says “no admission for guests with tattoos that displease others” in a notice put up at the entrance.

A sign at a spa facility in Seoul’s Gangnam district reads “no admission for guests with tattoos that displease others." (The Medi Spa)