Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na releases pre-ceremony photos before exchanging vows

South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na released her pre-wedding photos on Saturday before tying the knot with a classical singer later in the day.

Kim's Seoul-based agency, All That Sports, released the former figure skater's portraits with her groom, Ko Woo-rim.

The ceremony was to take place later Saturday in Seoul, open only to family and friends.

Kim announced her engagement with Ko, a 27-year-old member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella, in July.

Kim, 32, is one of the most beloved athletes in South Korean sports history. She won the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and followed that up with the silver medal in 2014. Kim remains the only South Korean figure skater to have won an Olympic medal. She also counts two world championships among her international titles. (Yonhap)