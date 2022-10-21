[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa tops 700m views with ‘Money’ dance video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink hit 700 million views on YouTube with the performance video for her solo single “Money,” YG Entertainment announced Friday. The video is the quartet’s 11th to reach the milestone. “Money” is from Lisa's solo debut single “LaLisa,” and topped iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions. It hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84 and ranked No. 46 on UK’s Official Chart Top 100. The superband left Seoul on Friday and headed to Dallas, where the group kicks off a US tour on Tuesday. It will perform 14 times in seven cities before flying to Europe. Last week, Blackpink took to the stage in Seoul in front of 20,000 fans over two days, opening the group's first world tour in four years. NCT Dream to unveil documentary soon

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

A film featuring NCT Dream will be unveiled around the world in November. It will capture the bandmates on stage for its second standalone concert and portray how they prepared to put on the show. Fans will get a peek at the group backstage and the idols will share their feelings in an exclusive interview. In September, the NCT subunit held “The Dream Show 2: In A Dream” concerts at Seoul Olympic Stadium, the largest concert venue in Korea, drawing a combined audience of about 135,000 over two nights. The band will take to the stage again in Japan next month hitting Nagoya, Yokohama and Fukuoka for five shows. Meanwhile, the second full album, “Glitch Mode” from March, and the repackaged “Beatbox” from May both were huge successes, selling more than 2.1 million and 1.5 million copies, respectively.

New Jeans hit 1m YouTube subscribers

(Credit: Ador)

New Jeans have amassed 1 million subscribers on YouTube, as of Wednesday, according to agency Ador on Friday. The rookie girl group's YouTube channel launched less than three months ago and has over 50 videos, including a countdown to the release of the eponymous album. In the meantime, the group extended its stay on Billboard’s global charts to 11th week. Main tracks “Hype Boy” and “Attention” entered both charts just eight days after their release. There has been speculation New Jeans will return with more music in early December. The group's agency has neither confirmed nor denied the notion, saying only that it will make an announcement when plans are confirmed. Super Junior’s Ryewook drops Japanese solo single

(Credit: Label SJ)