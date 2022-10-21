[Newsmaker] Church finalizes punishment on pastor for blessing LGBP people

Rev. Lee Dong-hwan (left) awaits a decision of the Korean Methodist Church court on his appeal against a two-year suspension handed down on him for blessing LGBT people at an event in 2019, at the church's headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Korean Methodist Church’s court on Thursday upheld its earlier decision to suspend a pastor from his duties for two years for blessing sexual minorities in 2019.

“According to the creed of the Methodist Church, praying in front of sexual minorities can be seen as advocating or agreeing with their actions,” the court said, on why it decided to deny the appeal made by Rev. Lee Dong-hwan, the 42-year-old pastor of Glory Jeil Church in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The decision was not unanimous as two of the six members of the court committee voted in favor of Rep. Lee. Four, however, voted to hold his suspension.

Lee was accused by the church authorities of advocating gay relationship after he gave his blessing to the participants of the Incheon Queer Culture Festival in 2019.

“We have witnessed the 'mechanism of hatred' accumulated by the Korean church,” Rev. Lee said after the trial on Thursday.

“Through process of this trial, the Methodist Church have proven exactly how much of a discriminative and outdated group it is. ... As a member of the church, I am deeply ashamed and saddened (by the ruling.)”