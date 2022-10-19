[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle tops iTunes chart in 40 regions with 5th EP

(G)I-dle landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions with the group's fifth EP “I Love.”
The EP was released Monday and main track “Nxde” debuted at No. 1 on all major real-time music charts at home. Paying homage to Marilyn Monroe, the five bandmates all went blonde for the new album that takes a stab at prejudices against female stereotypes.
The six-track EP sold over 700,000 copies in preorders, a new best for the quintet. It comes about seven months since the group enjoyed huge success with first studio album “I Never Die,” which ranked atop iTunes albums charts in 24 regions.
Earlier this month, the group wrapped up its first international tour that started in Seoul in June and traveled to 18 cities across North America and Asia.
Enhyphen expands tour to Southeast Asia
Enhyphen added Bangkok and Manila to its ongoing world tour, announced agency Belift Lab on Tuesday.
It will perform twice each in the Thai and Filipino capitals in January and February, respectively.
After two days of concerts in Seoul in September, the band toured six cities in the US from the beginning of this month for its first overseas tour. All tickets for the six concerts on the Japan leg that begins on Nov. 1 have already sold out.
Separately, the septet’s third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1,” reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 175. The EP debuted on the chart at No. 6 and stayed in the listings for six weeks in a row. The reentry extended the stay to a seventh week, the longest for the band.
Le Sserafim tops Oricon chart with 2nd EP
Le Sserafim placed its second EP at No. 1 in Oricon’s daily album ranking, agency Source Music said on Wednesday.
“Antifragile” headed straight to the top of the chart while the title track climbed to No. 8 after debuting at No. 17. The song also entered Spotify’s global daily top songs chart at No. 93. The rookie girl group’s debut single “Fearless” made the chart on the next day of its release, in record time for a K-pop girl group’s debut song at the time.
The music video for “Antifragile” reached 30 million views on Wednesday and the group uploaded a performance video for the song on Tuesday.
Xdinary Heroes to host 1st concert in December
Xdinary Heroes will hold their first standalone concerts from Dec. 16-18, the boy band's label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The management company floated a timetable for its second EP, “Overload,” detailing plans for the rollout including the three-day gig. According to the poster fashioned after a map for a theme park, the band will put out a series of teasers leading up to Nov. 4 when the EP will be unveiled.
Since Monday, three pieces of key art for the EP have been released, asking “Are you a villain or a hero?” and piquing the interest of fans, especially after the band said its official fandom would be called "Villains."
The six-member act debuted in December last year with digital single “Happy Death Day.” Its first EP, “Hello, World!” came out in July.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)