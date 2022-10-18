 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] No. of S. Koreans abducted, detained or missing overseas in 5 years reaches 2,762: lawmaker

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 19, 2022 - 08:00       Updated : Oct 19, 2022 - 08:00

The number of South Korean citizens who have been kidnapped, detained or missing overseas in the recent five years has come to 2,762, an opposition lawmaker said, citing data from the Foreign Ministry.

Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said that the number of South Koreans who went missing abroad from 2018 through the first half of this year tallied 2,474 while the figure of those, kidnapped or detained totaled 288 for the same period.

Of the total 2,762, the country saw 607 cases in 2018, 840 in 2019, 614 in 2020 and 426 last year. This year alone, 275 cases were registered in the first half.

By country, China topped the list with 361 cases, followed by the United States with 322, the Philippines with 279 and Japan with 200. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
