 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

1 in 10 freshmen at SNU are from southern Seoul: report

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 18, 2022 - 15:41       Updated : Oct 18, 2022 - 15:45

Rep. Seo Dong-yong from Democratic Party of Korea speaks at inspection held on Oct. 12 (Yonhap)
Rep. Seo Dong-yong from Democratic Party of Korea speaks at inspection held on Oct. 12 (Yonhap)

Affluent areas in southern Seoul produce disproportionate number of students accepted into the country's top university, indicating a growing education gap, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

According to Rep. Seo Dong-yong from the Democratic Party of Korea, 10.4 percent of the students admitted to Seoul National University this year were from high schools in Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu, affluent areas of southern Seoul.

The southern Seoul districts are often referred to as the hub of the education hype in Korea. It is the first time for the figure to pass the 10 percent bar, Seo said.

Students from the southern Seoul area admitted to the university this year accounted for 28.8 percent of freshmen from the entire city of Seoul, meaning more than 1 in 4 students from Seoul who enrolled in the university are from the Gangnam area.

Some 64.6 percent of freshmen at the university were from Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, showing the university’s measures for regional diversification have not yielded results, Seo insisted.

The state-run university has been running multiple screening processes for university admission to select students who live outside of Greater Seoul to encourage balanced regional development.

The university, however, selects only 176 students -- 5 percent of the total freshmen quota --through its diversification measures, while other national universities accept 19.6 percent of freshmen through the screening processes on average. The figure for Seoul National University has remained in the 5 percent range for the past five years.

"Seoul National University should improve its screening process to relieve the unequal distribution of students' economic and regional backgrounds," Seo said.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

 

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114