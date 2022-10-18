Is US export ban forcing Korean chipmakers to exit from China?

Samsung Electronics employees are seen at the tech giant's chip-manufacturing plant in Xi'an, central China. (Samsung Electronics)

The long-term business prospects of South Korean memory chip giants like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are at their lowest points in China, despite being granted a one-year waiver to temporarily steer clear of chipmaking tool import restrictions to their Chinese fab plants.

Experts say the uncertainties will inevitably force Korean chipmakers to relocate their chipmaking facilities, especially the most advanced fabs.

"It’s possible that Korean memory chip manufacturers may try to use the one-year waiver period to move marginal production elsewhere," said Roger Kay, president and technology analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.

Given the time and cost it takes to relocate completely -- at least three years -- Korean chipmakers are likely to opt for a safe and less expensive alternative.

"Moving a line or two might not be too difficult and could be viewed as a kind of insurance against unpredictable events," Kay said.

Another expert said the lack of ability to import crucial chipmaking machines for fab plants in China would hamper the technology transitions required to keep pace with the iterative advancement of computing technology.

This will likely sap productivity in Korean chipmakers' Chinese fab in the long run, discouraging chipmakers from maintaining the status quo.

"If (Samsung Electronics and SK hynix) cannot run the advanced memory process technology in their large China operations, then this would mean they are less efficient and less effective at production, causing memory produced in China to cost more," said Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis.

Korean memory chip powerhouses have long relied on Chinese fabs for mass production.

About a quarter of Samsung's total chip sales come from China, while SK hynix generates nearly 40 percent of chip revenue in China, according to an estimate by KB Securities analyst Jeff Kim.

In particular, roughly 14 percent of the world's NAND flash is manufactured in Samsung's Xi'an operation in central China. SK hynix's Wuxi location near Shanghai is responsible for about 12 percent of the world's DRAM products,, while its Dalian operation under SK hynix subsidiary Solidigm, formerly an asset of US chip giant Intel, has produced 5 percent of the world's NAND flash chips.