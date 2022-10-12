SK hynix given 1-year grace period on US chip export ban on China

South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix revealed on Wednesday that the company has been given a one-year grace period that would allow its Chinese chip plants to continue to import critical chipmaking tools from the United States, without the licensing requirements announced the previous week by the Joe Biden administration.

The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has assured SK hynix that the company, its suppliers and business partners are still authorized to engage in chipmaking activities for one year without a license.

“Our discussions with the Department of Commerce led to an approval to supply equipment and items needed for development and production of DRAM semiconductors in Chinese facilities without additional licensing requirements,” the company said in a statement.

The news came as US chip equipment maker KLA has reportedly decided to cease supplies to chip fabrication plants based in China -- where 30 percent of its annual revenue comes from -- with non-Chinese companies like SK hynix and Intel also dragged into the mix.

Earlier on Friday, the US imposed sweeping chip-related export curbs on China that also affected international companies running factories in China.

Under the new rules, non-Chinese chipmakers will be required to get a license for the export of items including manufacturing equipment and support for DRAM chips made in 18-nanometer process and below, NAND chips with 128 layers or more advanced, and logic chips in 14nm process and below. The license will be granted on a case-by-case basis after a review by US authorities.

"Along with the Korean government, we will continue our consultations with the Department of Commerce and make our utmost efforts to operate our plants in China in a stable way, while continuing compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” SK hynix said.

Samsung Electronics, its hometown rival which also runs facilities in China, was not immediately available for comment.

SK hynix operates a DRAM manufacturing facility in Wuxi, a packaging facility in Chongqing and a NAND flash plant in Dalian. Samsung runs a NAND flash memory chip plant in Xi'an and a chip packaging plant in Suzhou.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)