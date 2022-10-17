Illegal importing of nail guns surge, lawmaker points to online shopping

The number of guns - including powder actuated nail guns - caught by the Korea Customs Service this year jumped more than 170 times compared to five years ago, data showed Monday.

According to data that the People Power Party’s Rep. Bae Joon-young received from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, weapons were found in 13,195 cases between 2017 and 2021.

The items include 154 devices using gunpowder along with 130 rounds of live ammunition, 3,051 swords and knives, and 9,860 imitation guns, electroshock weapons and crossbows. The case of gun smuggling, which recorded less than 20 cases a year from 2017 to 2020, drastically surged in 2021 to 86 cases.

From January to September this year, 3,236 attempts to bring in guns were detected, which is 170 times higher than the 19 attempts detected in 2017.

More than 99 percent of detected guns were identified as gunpowder-type nail guns, which are commonly used at industrial sites. Nail guns that operate in the same way as general guns should be imported under the related law and require separate permission from the police agency before they are brought in.

Authorities have not identified the direct cause of the sharp increase in the inflow of gunpowder-type nail guns since June this year. Bae cited online shopping at overseas sites as one of the major factors.

“We need to check out cross-border sellers and strengthen import clearance. We also have to provide proper guidance and explanations regarding related laws," said Bae.

Bae expressed concern about nail guns, saying they are as “lethal” as general guns. "Gunpowder-type nail guns use the explosive power of gunpowder, are easy to carry and have enough power to harm people. Indiscriminate purchases of such products must be eradicated,” he said.