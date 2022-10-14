[Visual History of Korea] Innovative visualization of sounds in Hunminjeongeum

King Sejong's Hunminjeongeum fonts are symmetrical visualizations of the sounding words. The photo shows some of the 124 pure Korean words which King Sejong the Great included in his introduction in 1443.Photo taken from a replica of the Hunminjeongeum Haeryebon, the original study guide. Photo © Hyungwon Kang

Among the many wonders of Korean history is the invention of Hangeul in 1443, which is responsible for Korea's very high literacy rate and the large vocabulary.

"I pity my illiterate people who must endure difficulty and injustice because they lack literacy," wrote King Sejong the Great in his introduction to the Hunminjeongeum in 1443.

Koreans celebrate the birth of their script on the Hangeul Day holiday on Oct. 9 each year.

Before the promulgation of Hangeul, Korean spoken words and written words did not always match. For example water is called "mul" in Korean but written as "su" in Hanja, the writing system used at the time, which was formed of Chinese characters.

King Sejong the Great invented a new phonetic writing system, the Hunminjeongeum, which enabled Koreans to write anything a person says.

Hunminjeongeum is the original name for Hangeul, which enables visualization of sounds into a written language, as well as the name of the new language guide.

Hangeul enables the user to visualize in words any sound, including sounds from nature.

Ju Si-gyeong (1876-1914), one of the founders of modern Korean linguistics, popularized the use of the term Hangeul to refer to Hunminjeongum writing system after 1913," said Kim Seul-ong, a Hangeul researcher and the author and co-author of 101 books. including "Sejong the Great Hangeul." Kim holds three Ph.D.s, all from Hangeul research.

Most people can learn Hangeul in a day, and some take only half a day.

The 1,443 consonants and vowels in the Hunminjeongeum book are rather graphic and visual. The letters look like modern day fonts with their visual symmetry.

Back in the 15th century, official government business including laws governing contracts were written in Hanja, which was not easy for most of the population, who could not read and tended not to use words that had Hanja roots.

"King Sejong the Great defined his stated motivation to create, the purpose and the goal, not to mention the stated objective of the written language in the preface which is the main body of the book Hunminjeongeum. I discovered that there are 366 sentences in the Hunmingjeongum book, matching the number of days in the year. The original Hunminjeongeum mentions 30 consonants but shows 28, with 31 vowels including combined letters." said Kim.

Modern Hangeul uses 24 consonants and 10 vowels.