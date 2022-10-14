Seoul opens space dedicated to K-pop dance covers

A studio inside K-Pop Ground resembles the spaceship featured in girl group aespa's music video for “Next Level." (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

Dance cover videos, created by fans to imitate idols’ moves on stage and in music videos, have been an essential part of global K-pop fandom culture. On platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, one can easily find short clips where amateur dancers from both here and abroad replicate the choreography with incredible attention to details. These videos are often shot in places such as on the street or in a public park. Recently, one particular locale in Seoul has risen as the ultimate setting for such dance cover content, offering filming studios that look just like K-pop music video sets. “K-Pop Ground,” located on the second floor of a state-run tourism center in Seoul’s central district of Jongno, offers three studios, with one themed after a music video from boy band BTS and two by girl band aespa. It also has spaces not decorated with a particular theme. One of the three-themed studios is modeled after a laundromat featured in the music video of BTS megahit "Permission to Dance.” The washing machines, carts and orange benches look just like those in the BTS video.

The laundromat from BTS' "Permission to Dance” music video is re-created at K-Pop Ground, a new space opened in Seoul for K-pop-related content creators. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

This filming set at K-Pop Ground resembles a subway train featured in girl group aespa's music video for “Black Mamba." (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

One room re-creates the spaceship from aespa’s “Next Level” video, while another resembles a subway train from the same act’s “Black Mamba” video. Each studio allows users to choose the music to play and adjust color and lighting settings as per their preference. This new playground for K-pop fans has gone viral, leading to a slew of videos under the hashtags “KPopGround” and “HiKRGround.” An active user of social media in her 20s from Turkey who has been living in Korea for five years, Mehtap said the place is the perfect spot for K-pop fan content creators. “You can take really cool pictures and videos there. The studios will attract a lot more foreign tourists who want to film videos that look like K-pop music videos,” she said, after visiting K-Pop Ground on a recent Saturday with a group of foreign content creators living in Korea. K-Pop Ground is part of HiKR Ground, a tourist-friendly facility opened jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization in July. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the “HiKR Wall,” a 31-meter-wide electronic screen displaying vivid paintings and short videos of must-visit tourist spots as well as famous scenes from local films and TV dramas.

A 31-meter-wide display shows images and videos of must-visit tourist spots in Korea, greeting visitors on the first floor of the HiKR Ground tourism center. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

A large screen plays a video featuring places to visit for wellness tourism in Korea inside the HiKR Ground tourism center in Seoul. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)