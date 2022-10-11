Seoul Fashion Week brings festive vibe to DDP

Models present Songzio's spring-summer 2023 collection at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Tuesday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)





Seoul Fashion Week kicked off Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where 30 Korean designers are presenting 2023 spring-summer collections through Saturday. The country’s largest fashion show is making a full-scale return to in-person shows as most COVID-19-related social distancing rules have been lifted.



Twenty-three established designers and seven rookie designers with less than seven years of business experience are participating in the biannual fashion week.



The five-day fashion week got underway with designer Park Choon-moo’s runway show for Demoo Parkchoonmoo, a collection which featured Korean aesthetics inspired by hanbok, traditional Korean attire.



Black, white and blue dominated the runway in swinging silhouettes reminiscent of traditional Korean attire but that were decidedly modern in their interpretation.



Songzio, launched by designer Zio Song in 1993, took its show outdoors. A performance by Hook, a female dance crew from Mnet's dance survival show "Street Woman Fighter," got things started at Songzio. The brand’s 2023 spring-summer collection took the theme of “eclipse,” reinterpreting the orderly chaos portrayed in Dante’s “Divine Comedy.”



The show was a repeat of its collection shown at Paris Fashion Week in June at the American Cathedral in Paris, with a couple of new looks thrown in.





Designer Park Youn-hee’s runway show for Greedilous takes place on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)