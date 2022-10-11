 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Seoul Fashion Week brings festive vibe to DDP

By Park Yuna
Published : Oct 11, 2022 - 19:21       Updated : Oct 11, 2022 - 19:52

Models present Songzio's spring-summer 2023 collection at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Tuesday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)
Models present Songzio's spring-summer 2023 collection at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Tuesday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)


Seoul Fashion Week kicked off Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where 30 Korean designers are presenting 2023 spring-summer collections through Saturday. The country’s largest fashion show is making a full-scale return to in-person shows as most COVID-19-related social distancing rules have been lifted.

Twenty-three established designers and seven rookie designers with less than seven years of business experience are participating in the biannual fashion week.

The five-day fashion week got underway with designer Park Choon-moo’s runway show for Demoo Parkchoonmoo, a collection which featured Korean aesthetics inspired by hanbok, traditional Korean attire.

Black, white and blue dominated the runway in swinging silhouettes reminiscent of traditional Korean attire but that were decidedly modern in their interpretation.

Songzio, launched by designer Zio Song in 1993, took its show outdoors. A performance by Hook, a female dance crew from Mnet's dance survival show "Street Woman Fighter," got things started at Songzio. The brand’s 2023 spring-summer collection took the theme of “eclipse,” reinterpreting the orderly chaos portrayed in Dante’s “Divine Comedy.”

The show was a repeat of its collection shown at Paris Fashion Week in June at the American Cathedral in Paris, with a couple of new looks thrown in.

Designer Park Youn-hee’s runway show for Greedilous takes place on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)
Designer Park Youn-hee’s runway show for Greedilous takes place on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Greedilous and Holy Number 7 also showcased their collections on the first day of Seoul Fashion Week. Greedilous’s Park Youn-hee collaborated with Kakao Webtoon’s virtual character Jung Hi for the show.

Five to eight fashion houses will stage shows daily through Saturday. Lie Sang Bong is the sole brand showing out of DDP, turning the main street of Insa-dong into a runway at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government, which organizes Seoul Fashion Week, is running “QR Stores” at DDP and Gwanghwamun Square. Five brands have set up stores at Gwanghwamun Square and 37 brands at DDP, where purchases can be made at discounted prices using QR codes.

A hybrid trade show is taking place alongside the runway shows. A total of 86 Korean designer brands will show their collections at 67 separate booths and four joint booths set up inside a 2,992-square-meter hall at DDP.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114