[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Chen to make his solo return

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Chen of EXO will roll out his third solo EP on Oct. 31, the singer's label SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday. Chen of EXO will roll out his third solo EP on Oct. 31, the singer's label SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The “Last Scene” EP comes about three years after the release of “Dear My Dear.” The new EP will consist of six tracks. He completed serving his military duty in April and resumed activities as a member of the band, joining bandmates Suho and Kai on stage for the label’s all-star concert in Tokyo, despite mixed responses from fans. In January 2020, the veteran idol surprised fans when he announced that he was getting married and expecting a child in three months. Some fans went so far as to demand that he quit the group but the label shared that the members wanted to keep the band intact. He welcomed another child earlier this year. Kep1er floats teaser for 3rd EP

(Credit: Wake One/Swing Entertainment)

Kep1er uploaded a teaser trailer for “We Fresh,” the main track from its upcoming third EP, on Tuesday. The bandmates went for the theme of heroines, walking and posing full of confidence to the catchy beats of the dance tune. They will deliver messages of hope and energy, encouraging listeners to challenge themselves instead of being afraid. The “Troubeshooter” EP will be released on Oct. 13. Meanwhile, the nine members held their first fan meet event in Seoul on Monday. The teaser was shown to the audience in advance and they performed “Dreams,” a song from the five-track EP, for the first time. Last month, Kep1er hosted a debut showcase in Japan that drew 20,000 fans over two days. Its Japanese single “Fly-Up” has topped Oricon’s single ranking chart. Ex-Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung returns after 4-year hiatus

(Credit: Black Made)



Yong Jun-hyung, formerly of Highlight, will drop a solo EP on Oct. 30, his agency Black Made announced on Tuesday. Yong Jun-hyung, formerly of Highlight, will drop a solo EP on Oct. 30, his agency Black Made announced on Tuesday. The singer and producer will release the EP, titled “Loner,” as he tests the waters as a solo musician. It will be his first work since he left Highlight in 2019 after he was mired in a scandal surrounding singer Jung Joon-young who secretly recorded and shared sex videos with acquaintances via mobile chat rooms. Yong was identified as one of the acquaintances. Yong debuted in 2009 as a member of Beast, which reorganized into a quintet in 2016 and changed its name to Highlight. Hwang Minhyun, former Iz*One member Yabuki Nako to co-host 2022 AAA concert

(Credit: Asia Artists Awards)