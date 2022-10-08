 Back To Top
National

Russia’s RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea

By Reuters
Published : Oct 8, 2022 - 14:00       Updated : Oct 8, 2022 - 14:00
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire onone of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official.

Traffic on the bridge was suspended.

Ukraine’s media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. (Reuters)

