[Scholars and their spaces] 'The shadow knows where my mind goes'

“Every step I take, you follow me. I bet you know where my mind goes.” Kwon Si (1604-1672) wrote this poem called “The Shadow” at age 9. “Learning is nothing special. You should be perfectly honest with yourself and seek the right way. That is all,” his father said when he was being home schooled.

Kwon is not a well-known scholar, but his pen name “Tan-ong” tells us what he sought in his life as a scholar. The pen name was taken from the name of a special administrative district where the lowest class people made charcoal for iron production during the Goryeo Dynasty. Suffering from hard labor and discrimination, the villagers, led by Mang-i and Mang-soi, rose up and revolted against the government.

A member of the noble class, known as “yangban,” Kwon had no sense of class privilege. When someone got angry or criticized him, he first reflected on whether he had done anything wrong and did not get angry with others. Kwon interacted with the locals with sincerity, regardless of their class. Unless he was very sick, he immediately greeted his guests and chatted with them, exchanging smiles. When they asked a question, he explained each answer with sincerity. There are many records that attest to Kwon’s character.

In addition, unlike Song Si-yeol who advocated stabilizing the rural economy based on the conventional landlord system, Kwon argued that the government should take the initiative in solving socioeconomic problems directly related to people’s livelihoods from the perspective of the farmers and peasants.

The 17th century is defined as an era of global crisis. It was marked by the Thirty Years’ War in Europe, the Puritan Revolution, a change in power from the Ming to Qing in East Asia and the Europeans’ arrival in Asia and America. The Joseon Kingdom also went through turbulence during this time.

There were two Chinese invasions of Joseon during the Ming-Qing change of power period. Great famines occurred in 1670 and 1671. Hail, frost and untimely heavy snowfall resulted in the death of 300,000 people, a quarter of Joseon’s population at the time.

However, Joseon closed its doors to the outside world and focused on internal battles, changes in the world and focused on internecine strife. There was a debate on how many years mourning clothes must be worn for after a royal funeral.

On the surface, it seems a simple matter of royal rites. But it was a much deeper issue. The wrangling over neo-Confucian ideology between the Seo-in faction and the Nam-in faction stemmed from a difference in the understanding of the Confucian law, which is at the core of the principle of succession to the throne and the foundation of society.

Kwon was always wary of the “party platform.” Amid factional strife, he sought the supreme good. He said that while the “party line” is right, it was not always fair and that it was easily swayed by personal feelings and greed.