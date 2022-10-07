[Eye Plus] Digging for answers

Chi Hye-seol was crouching down inside a pit 1 meter deep. With her face covered in dirt and one hand holding a "homi," a Korean hand plow, she was carefully digging.

“I am looking for clues into the past that are deeply asleep under this dust,” said Chi, a senior student majoring in convergence archaeology at Korea National University of Cultural Heritage.

When The Korea Herald met her on Sept. 30, she was working on an excavation at Hongsan-myeon, Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province. The site is thought to have been a garden pond for a government office during the Joseon era (1392-1910).

Convergence archaeology is an academic discipline that seeks to explain and understand the past from a broader perspective that encompasses not just history, but fine arts, natural science and others.

Korea National University of Cultural Heritage is a special college affiliated with the state-run Cultural Heritage Administration. The four-year school’s goal is to preserve the country’s traditional culture and foster experts tied to cultural assets.