Kim Jang-sil appointed Korea Tourism Organization head

New Korea Tourism Organization head Kim Jang-sil (right) receives an official letter of appointment from Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon in Seoul, Thursday. (Culture Ministry)

Former Vice Culture Minister Kim Jang-sil has been appointed the new head of the Korea Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.

The post had been vacant since May, when Ahn Young-bae stepped down.

Passing the civil service examination in 1979, Kim has served in various posts in the government. In 2008, during the Lee Myung-bak administration, Kim was appointed vice minister at the Culture Ministry.

From 2009 to 2012, he served as the head of the Seoul Arts Center.

In 2012, he became a Saenuri Party lawmaker. The Saenuri Party is the predecessor of the ruling People Power Party.

Kim began his three-year term Thursday.