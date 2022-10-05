KT&G promotes business in global tax-free exhibit

KT&G's booth in the Tax Free World Association in Cannes, France (KT&G)
KT&G said it is taking part in an annual exhibition hosted by the Tax Free World Association in Cannes, France, from Oct. 3 through 6 as part of efforts to expand its duty-free business to Europe, the Middle East and Central and South Americas.
The South Korean tobacco company is displaying premium products from Esse, Raison and Bohem brands at its booth. It is also holding meetings with global distributors and tax-free businesses at the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference.
It is the 13th time KT&G is joining the world’s largest duty-free exhibit since 2006.
This year, KT&G said it is highlighting its business performance and commitment to “innovation” by promoting its innovative technology and new products, global business and ESG outcome on digital screens.
“We expect the exhibit to help the duty-free business rebound from the pandemic slump,” said Cho Jae-young, chief of KT&G’s global business division.
“With innovative products and new technology, we will expand the scope of our business and explore new opportunities in emerging markets,” Cho said.
KT&G began its duty-free business by showcasing the “88 Light” cigarettes in the China in 1995.
The company now sells tax-free products in 428 outlets in 171 cities around the world including Korean airport duty-free shops.
