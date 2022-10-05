 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

KT&G promotes business in global tax-free exhibit

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Oct 5, 2022 - 16:46       Updated : Oct 5, 2022 - 16:56

KT&G's booth in the Tax Free World Association in Cannes, France (KT&G)
KT&G's booth in the Tax Free World Association in Cannes, France (KT&G)
KT&G said it is taking part in an annual exhibition hosted by the Tax Free World Association in Cannes, France, from Oct. 3 through 6 as part of efforts to expand its duty-free business to Europe, the Middle East and Central and South Americas.

The South Korean tobacco company is displaying premium products from Esse, Raison and Bohem brands at its booth. It is also holding meetings with global distributors and tax-free businesses at the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference.

It is the 13th time KT&G is joining the world’s largest duty-free exhibit since 2006.

This year, KT&G said it is highlighting its business performance and commitment to “innovation” by promoting its innovative technology and new products, global business and ESG outcome on digital screens.

“We expect the exhibit to help the duty-free business rebound from the pandemic slump,” said Cho Jae-young, chief of KT&G’s global business division.

“With innovative products and new technology, we will expand the scope of our business and explore new opportunities in emerging markets,” Cho said.

KT&G began its duty-free business by showcasing the “88 Light” cigarettes in the China in 1995.

The company now sells tax-free products in 428 outlets in 171 cities around the world including Korean airport duty-free shops.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114