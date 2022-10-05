'BTS Exhibition: Proof' chronicles group's 9-year career

If BTS' anthology album "Proof" is a musical record documenting the act's nine-year career, "2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof" invites fans to immerse themselves in a visual trail of BTS' history.

Upon walking into the Seoul exhibition at the Hybe Insight building, which opened on Sept. 28, visitors are greeted by gigantic concept images of the seven K-pop superstars from its latest album "Proof." The album, which dropped in June, wrapped up the 9-year-old band's first chapter in their career.

The exhibition features images and videos of the members that were taken during music video shoots and concerts. Most of them have been unveiled before, but some were also being shown for the first time. Props in music videos and outfits worn by the members in the videos and during concerts are also on display.

Some parts of the exhibition made fans linger longer, such as videos taken during the "Proof" jacket photo shoots that showed each members up close. The next corridor was also congested with fans poring over dance practice videos, old and new, their faces pressed up close to the small screens.