[Land of Squid Game] Piling

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 15:57       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 16:05

This game is called "malttukbakgi," or the piling game.

First, the heads of two teams decide which team is the offense and the defense by playing rock paper scissors. Then the leader of the defensive side stands against a large tree or wall and the rest of the players place their head between the legs of the person in front of them, making a horse.

The objective of the team on offense is to climb on the horse. Each member of the offense runs and jumps onto the back of the team on defense. If the defense team collapses, it has to take the role of a horse again. The horse, meanwhile, twists and turns in order to try and drop the riders, while the riders hold on tight so as not to fall. If the offensive side loses rock paper scissors or falls off the horse, the teams switch roles.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
