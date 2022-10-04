 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ruling party presses Moon to comply with probe over 2020 death of fisheries official

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 11:36       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 11:36
The ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday urged former President Moon Jae-in to comply with an investigation by the state auditor into the death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea near the western sea border in 2020.

The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) has asked Moon to answer questions in writing in connection with the case, but Moon rejected the request as "very disrespectful," according to Rep. Youn Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

The BAI launched the probe into the Moon administration's handling of the case on June 17, a day after the Coast Guard said it has not found any circumstances suggesting the fisheries official was attempting to defect, backing away from its previous assumption.

Last month, the family of the slain official also said it plans to file a complaint against Moon.

"All citizens of the Republic of Korea are equal before law," PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said during a party meeting. "Just because he is a former president does not mean he can have privileges. He should comply with the investigation."

Joo said many former presidents also faced investigation and some of them were sent to prison, accusing Moon of asking for special treatment.

The opposition DP, on the other hand, denounced the investigation as "political suppression" against Moon.

The BAI is attempting to probe Moon in "retaliation" with groundless suspicions over the 2020 case, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung said, adding that President Yoon Suk-yeol's government is "reigning with terror like the past military regimes."

Earlier Tuesday, Yoon declined to comment on reports that Moon objected to the BAI's questioning as the BAI is an "independent" institution set up under the Constitution. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114