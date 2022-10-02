[Photo News] fromis_9 holds its first concert 'Love From.'

K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop girl group fromis_9 on Friday kicked off its first stand-alone concert series "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul.

On the second night on Saturday, the members performed a total of 22 songs from their near five-year career since the act's debut in 2018.