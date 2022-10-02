 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Photo News] fromis_9 holds its first concert 'Love From.'

From "Glass Shoes" to "Stay This Way," fromis_9 walks down the 5-year memory lane with fans

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Oct 2, 2022 - 15:36       Updated : Oct 2, 2022 - 15:36
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop girl group fromis_9 on Friday kicked off its first stand-alone concert series "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul.

On the second night on Saturday, the members performed a total of 22 songs from their near five-year career since the act's debut in 2018.

K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)

An eight-piece band, fromis_9 consists of members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-yeong, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

It originally debuted as a nine-piece girl group in January 2018 with EP "To. Heart." The band was put together through Mnet's 2017 audition program "Idol School" and set its first step into the K-pop scene as a group in November 2017 with pre-debut single "Glass Shoes."

K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)

Closing the three-day show in Seoul on Sunday, fromis_9 is set to take "Love From." series to Japan and continue their show at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo on Oct. 7.

K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert
K-pop group fromis_9 conducts its concert "Love From." at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
