National

[Photo News] President Yoon honors military

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct 1, 2022 - 11:16       Updated : Oct 1, 2022 - 11:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday takes part in a military parade held at the ceremony to mark South Korea's 74th Armed Forces Day, held at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
