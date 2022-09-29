 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Chip wafer maker SK Siltron to invest W2.3tr by 2026

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 29, 2022 - 18:26       Updated : Sept 29, 2022 - 18:47
An interior view of SK Siltron's Gumi wafer plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. (SK Siltron)
An interior view of SK Siltron's Gumi wafer plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. (SK Siltron)

South Korean semiconductor chip wafer supplier SK Siltron announced Thursday that it plans to invest a combined 2.3 trillion won ($1.6 billion) over the course of five years until 2026.

The capital will be used to increase the production capacity for its wafer plants in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. SK Siltron will also create 1,000 new jobs for its wafer plants.

As part of the plan, SK Siltron's board on Thursday approved a 855 billion won spending plan to expand the production capacity for 300-millimeter wafers, thin circular slices of silicon used as a substrate for microchips. The company will also consider additional spending of 400 billion won depending on market conditions.

This is in addition to a 1.05 trillion won spending plan unveiled by wafer supplier for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix in March at the same location.

The decision comes in the wake of SK Siltron's projection that the memory chip industry will see a rebound in the near future following a short-lived downcycle. SK Siltron said in a statement the decision will allow the wafer supplier to "have an upper hand in the next two or three years."

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)

 

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114