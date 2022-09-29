[Photo News] The duck returns

A giant yellow rubber duck, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, sits on Seokchon Lake in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, Thursday. The art installment, which has returned to Korea after eight years, will be on public display until Oct. 31.
