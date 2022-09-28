 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Defense chief says indigenous KF-21 fighter will play key role for N. Korea deterrence

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2022 - 21:03       Updated : Sept 28, 2022 - 21:05
South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off for its inaugural test flight on July 19 at the base of South Korea’s Air Force 3rd Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off for its inaugural test flight on July 19 at the base of South Korea’s Air Force 3rd Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup expressed expectations Wednesday that the country's homegrown KF-21 fighter under development will play a "great" role in deterring evolving North Korean threats.

Lee made the remarks at a ceremony celebrating the first flight of the jet that the country has been pushing to develop by 2026 under the 8.8 trillion won ($6.15 billion) project aimed at replacing the aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighters and bolstering air power.

Built by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), the fighter successfully carried out its maiden flight in July, but the test proceeded without any government-led ceremony due in part to uncertainties over whether the flight would succeed or fail.

"I am thankful to KAI, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the Air Force, related companies, academia and research institutes that have dedicated themselves to the development of the KF-21 fighter," Lee said.

"The KF-21 will be a key player for air defense that dominates future battlefields and will play a great role in deterring North Korean threats," he added.

The ceremony was attended by top Seoul officials, including DAPA Minister Eom Dong-hwan and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, as well as Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister Muhammad Herindra.

The presence of the senior official from Indonesia, a partner country in the KF-X project, apparently highlighted the country's commitment to continuing its participation in the fighter acquisition program.

DAPA officials said that Wednesday's ceremony was intended to demonstrate the capability of the KF-21 fighter to carry out its flight mission safely.

"A success in developing a Korean-style fighter means the country will become an advanced country that uses its homegrown aircraft for training Air Force pilots and defending its territorial air," a DAPA official was quoted as saying.

KF-21 prototypes are set to make more than 2,000 sorties to complete the development process by 2026. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114